Nike released a heartfelt commercial to celebrate Cleveland's first championship in 52 years

The Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night to bring the city of Cleveland its first major sports championship in 52 years.

Struggling to hold back tears, LeBron James dedicated the trophy and Finals MVP award to his city, saying he finally accomplished what he set out to do when he returned to the Cavs from Miami two seasons ago.

Immediately after the game, Nike Basketball also released a heartfelt tribute to Cleveland and the state of Ohio. In it, fans of all ages, from all over the state, watch on in awe at the Cavaliers and at their team finally winning.

If this doesn’t choke you up, we aren’t sure what will.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.