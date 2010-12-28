Nike Has Gone (Neon) Green

Photo: Nike

If you were within eight blocks of a television set on Christmas day, you certainly were blinded noticed the neon green shoes being worn by Kobe Bryant and several of his teammates.(Check out the 8 best special edition shoes worn on Christmas in the NBA).



What may have appeared as a gimmick for the national TV audience is actually just a small part of a larger conspiracy to make neon green a common ingredient in the sports landscape.

And it is just going to get worse.

Check out the uniforms Oregon will be wearing in the national championship game against Auburn. (Click for a larger version). Does that green look familiar?

And check out the shoes being worn by Adriano and several other top European soccer players. One shoe, two shoe, red shoe, snot shoe.

Is this just Nike’s way of adding some creativity and colour to the sporting world? Hardly. Rather, it appears to simply be a marketing ploy to promote their SPARQ Training line, which is almost entirely decked out in, you guessed it, neon green.

All this raises the question: why do teams have official colours, if uniforms or shoes are just going to use something else entirely?

At least we don’t have to worry about NFL players doing this anytime soon. The NFL is very strict on their uniform policies and will fine a player that is not wearing the same colour shoes as the rest of the team. For once, the No Fun League may have gotten something right.

