Nike has finally released a self-lacing shoe

Yes. Picture: Nike

Nike have finally released the self-lacing shoe you’ve been waiting 26 years for.

Watch:

Nike call it the HyperAdapt 1.0 and it was unveiled this morning at the Nike Innovation Summit.

“Sometimes, we deliver a reality before others have even begun to imagine it,” designer Tinker Hatfield, who is clearly not a fan of the Back to the Future movies, proclaimed.

Nike are calling it “adaptive-lacing”, as well as “a platform”, which suggests it will possibly be a base on which all its popular models will sit.

The first adaptive-lacing shoe will be on the market by the end of the year. Here’s Tiffany Beers, Nike senior innovator, on how the sytem works:

“When you step in, your heel will hit a sensor and the system will automatically tighten. “Then there are two buttons on the side to tighten and loosen. You can adjust it until it’s perfect.”

But Hatfield sees the concept evolving well beyond the on-off stage.

“Wouldn’t it be great if a shoe, in the future, could sense when you needed to have it tighter or looser?,” he said “Could it take you even tighter than you’d normally go if it senses you really need extra snugness in a quick maneuver? “That’s where we’re headed. In the future, product will come alive.”

So while adaptive-lacing will launch as a manually-controlled feature, Nike want to see it one day automatically helping the athlete it supports.

If you want one of the first pairs, you need to be a Nike+ member. Here’s how you do that.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.