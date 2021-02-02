Nike just unveiled its first-ever sneaker that you can slip on hands-free — take a look at the $120 shoes

Nike

Nike has unveiled its first hands-free sneakers: the $US120 Go FlyEase shoes.

Users can slip the shoes on and off without bending down thanks to a “bistable hinge” in the shoe.

The sneakers will be available by invitation only on February 15 and to the public later this year.

Nike announced its first hands-free sneaker on Monday: the Nike Go FlyEase.

The new sneaker allows the user to slip on the shoes without bending down thanks to a “bi-stable hinge that enables the shoe to be secure in fully open and fully closed states,” the company said.

The design also makes it easy for the wearer to slip the show off simply by pressing on the heel with the opposite foot. A “kickstand heel mimics the action many intuitively perform to kick off their shoes,” Nike said.

There’s also what the company is calling a “tensioner band” that holds the shoe in place when it’s open or closed and a “diving board” on the underside of the shoe for a “continuous foot-bed for comfort and stability,” a Nike spokesperson told Insider in an email.

The sneaker comes in what appears to be three different colour patterns, according to photos on Nike’s website: a pastel theme; a black, red, and blue scheme; and a dark-coloured shoe with purple, green, and blue accents.

The shoes will be priced at $US120, the Nike spokesperson said.

The sneaker is part of Nike’s FlyEase technology line and is “available via invite for select Nike Members” in North America, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa starting on February 15. It will be “available more broadly in the months to come,” according to Nike.



Nike’s announcement comes about a month after the company’s first-ever self-lacing shoes part of its Air Jordan line dropped onto the market. Nike’s Air Jordan 11 Adapt’s allow the user to control the laces and the colour of lights embedded on the sides via a Nike app. They cost $US500.

