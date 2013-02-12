Why Is Nike Ignoring Android Users?

Photo: Screenshot

The Nike Fuelband, a fitness tracking bracelet that syncs with your computer or phone, won’t work with Android devices any time soon, if at all.The news comes from one of Nike’s tweets when a customer asked if he could expect an Android app soon. Nike tweeted back saying the device will only work with Apple’s iOS devices for now.



Droid Life first noticed Nike’s tweet.

Here’s what Nike said:

Right now, we’re focused on iOS and web. We’re not working on an Android App.

So why would Nike ignore Android, the most popular mobile operating system on the planet?

Here’s a theory: Keep in mind that Apple’s CEO Tim Cook sits on Nike’s board, and we know Apple is experimenting with wearable tech itself in the form of an iOS-powered watch. Nike’s fitness tracking app “Nike + iPod” is also built into every iPhone and iPod touch.

In short, Apple and Nike are very close.

