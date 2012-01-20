Nike Introduces A New Fitness Gizmo And It Looks Just Like The Jawbone UP

Nike has introduced the Fuelband as a means of measuring time, calories, and steps while the user exercises.



The Fuelband will also measure “NikeFuel,” a totally invented metric that registers wrist motion and keeps track of it. Nike says “the more you move, the more NikeFuel you earn.”

Similarities between the Fuelband and the Jawbone UP are striking — wear it on your wrist, exercise, and measure results. Let’s hope Nike put a little more thought into it than Jawbone did — so many people were unhappy with the UP that Jawbone offered a no-questions-asked refund.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.