Chinese Consumers Still Spending Like Crazy On Nikes

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Shares of Nike are jumping after hours after the shoe maker reported EPS of $1.24, ahead of the $1.17 that was expected.What’s particularly interesting is the geographic breakdown of future sales growth over the next several month (ex-currency):



North America: +14%

Western Europe: +1%

Central and Eastern Europe: +10%

China: +17%

Japan: -6%

All emerging markets: +23%.

China’s revenue growth, already hot, becomes an even more impressive 24% when you don’t hold currency constant.

Anyway, this kind of growth isn’t consistent with the idea of the spendthrift Chinese consumer.

For more on what happened today, see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.