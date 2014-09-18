Nike Drops Adrian Peterson

Nike has suspended its contract with Adrian Peterson, Darren Rovell of ESPN reports.

“Nike in no way condones child abuse or domestic violence of any kind and has shared our concerns with the NFL,” the company said in a statement, “We have suspended our contract with Adrian Peterson.”

The Vikings barred Peterson from team activities until his legal issues are resolved. He will still be paid.

Peterson was indicted on Friday on charges of reckless or negligent injury to a child after allegedly beating his four-year-old son with a stick. He was deactivated for Week 2, reinstated on Monday, and then deactivated again after the team changed course on Wednesday.

