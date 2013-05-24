Nike Is Donating $1 Million In Apparel, Plus Profits From Kevin Durant Shoe Sales To Oklahoma Tornado Relief

Earlier this week Oklahoma City Thunder player Kevin Durant donated $1 million to the Red Cross to go toward Oklahoma tornado relief.



Now Nike — Durant’s apparel sponsor — is following suit.

The company will donate $1 million worth of shoes and clothes to the relief effort.

In addition, all profits from Nike.com sales of Durant’s KD V Elite sneaker between May 23 and June 15 will be donated to the Moore Public School Foundation. Moore is 11 miles south of Oklahoma City.

The sneakers dropped online just last Saturday, and they retail for $180.

Yes, this is a drop in the bucket for Nike. But no one would have noticed if they gave nothing, and it’s great that they’re following in Durant’s lead.

Some images of the sneakers, which come in two different colorways:

