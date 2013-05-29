Nike Cuts Ties With The Livestrong Foundation

Nike will no longer partner with the Livestrong Foundation founded by Lance Armstrong.



The company has been making apparel for Livestrong since 2004, and has helped raise $100 million since then, the charity says.

The company also created the yellow wristbands that have been a huge success.

When Armstrong’s doping scandal broke last fall, Nike cut ties with him and he resigned from the foundation.

Now, the last link between Nike and Armstrong is gone.

Here’s the full Livestrong statement:

“The LIVESTRONG Foundation is deeply grateful to Nike not only for the time and resources it invested in helping us improve the lives of people affected by cancer today, but also the creative drive it brought to our nine-year partnership. While the Foundation created and owns the LIVESTRONG brand, Nike shone a spotlight on the spirit of courage and resilience it represents. Since 2004, Nike helped raise more than $100 million to advance the Foundation’s mission. Together, we created new, revolutionary ways of thinking about how non-profits fuel their mission and we’re proud of that.

“This news will prompt some to jump to negative conclusions about the Foundation’s future. We see things quite differently. We expected and planned for changes like this and are therefore in a good position to adjust swiftly and move forward with our patient-focused work. Because of our sound fiscal health, the Foundation is well-positioned to continue to grow our free services for cancer patients and survivors that improve quality of life and access to care. Because of our excellent governance and quality of service, the Foundation remains one of the most highly-rated and effective non-profits in the United States. Because 14 million Americans face the daily challenges of living with cancer, our mission has never been more critical and for some, it will mean the difference between life and death.

“Taking a revolutionary approach to improving outcomes for cancer patients and survivors has been part of the LIVESTRONG Foundation’s DNA since our creation in 1997. Change, while sometimes hard, also brings opportunity. We are always eager to partner with organisations that are genuinely committed to our mission. Constant innovation and relentless determination on behalf of people facing cancer today are what drive us and we take that spirit to heart during this time of change for our organisation.”

