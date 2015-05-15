Nike is facing harsh criticism for offering a 30% discount to police officers

Hayley Peterson
Nike shoesREUTERS/Lucy NicholsonA display is seen in the Nike store in Santa Monica, California, September 25, 2013.

Nike is under fire for offering police officers a 30% discount for a “law enforcement appreciation day.”

Critics are blasting the brand for supporting law enforcement in the wake of a string of shootings involving police officers who killed black men, Quartz reports.   

The May 13 promotion coincides with National Police Week, and was likely planned months ago, Quartz points out.

But it comes just one month after two nationally publicized shootings — one in South Carolina and one in Oklahoma — in which two black citizens, Walter Scott and Eric Harris, were killed by law enforcement officers.

Critics have called the promotion tone-deaf and now some are calling for a boycott of the sportswear company.

We reached out to Nike for comment.

 

Tagged In

nike retail retail-us