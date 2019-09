Nike is doing a series of Instagram video ads for Cristiano Ronaldo’s new CR7 cleats.

They’re great. They all involve splicing together footage of Ronaldo doing something spectacular on the pitch with footage of something completely unrelated and identifiably meme-y (babies, cats, etc.).

Here’s one with a baby:

One with cats:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.