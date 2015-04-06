New Nike commercial tells the story of how Rory McIlroy grew up worshipping Tiger Woods

Nike has released a new two-minute long commercial featuring Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy before the 2015 Masters, and it is fantastic.

The ad focuses on the growth of McIlroy from a young prodigy who used to chip golf balls into washing machines to a professional golfer and how Woods was a constant influence and inspiration the entire way.

Here is the commercial.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This commercial comes on the heels of a great story told by McIlroy’s uncle to New York Magazine about how 9-year-old McIlroy once wrote a letter to Tiger letting him know a kid from Northern Ireland was coming after him.

The commercial, called “Ripple,” is also incredible for how much the actor who plays young Rory looks like the real McIlroy did when he was younger. Here is what McIlroy looked like in his pre-teen years.

The resemblance gives the commercial a true home video feel at the beginning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.