This Nike Ad Perfectly Sums Up How College Football Is Trying To Sell Its Flawed New Playoff System

After college football’s new four-team playoff system was made official last night, Nike’s U.S. football Twitter account tweeted, “Finally” and attached this ad:



Photo: Nike Football

This gives you a good idea of how the NCAA and their corporate partner’s are spinning it. They’re trying to say that the b.s. and politics that defined college football’s old postseason structure is gone, and this is the playoff system that we’ve all been clamoring for. It will all be settled on the field, they’re going to say.

Of course that’s a big lie.

The four-team playoff is better than the old two-team playoff, but only barely. There’s still going to be a subjective “selection committee” that picks the four teams. The vast majority of teams will end their seasons playing meaningless exhibition bowl games. And there will still be controversy around who gets left out of the Final Four.

Basically, there will still be a ton of questions about who the best team in college football is under this system. It should say “QUESTIONS.” in that box.



The NCAA, the schools, and the sponsors like Nike came up with the four-team playoff because it makes the most money for the most people — the bowls still paid, and the NCAA gets a huge windfall from an extra national title game. If they really wanted “no question,” they adopt the same playoff system that they have in the lower divisions of college football.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.