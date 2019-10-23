Nike CEO Mark Parker steps down just hours after Under Armour's chief executive leaves his role

Mary Altaffer/AP Nike CEO Mark Parker is stepping down.

NikeCEO Mark Parker is stepping down from his role as chief executive in January and will become executive chairman of the board of directors.

Former eBay CEO John Donahoe will replace Parker, Nike said Tuesday.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Nike CEO Mark Parker is stepping down from his position as chief executive and will be replaced by former eBay CEO John Donahoe, the company said Tuesday.

Parker is stepping down, effective January 13, after 13 years as chief executive of Nike and three years as chairman, president, and CEO. He will become executive chairman of the board of directors and continue to work closely with the senior management team, Nike said in a news release.

Nike announced the management shakeup just hours after Under Armour revealed that its founder, Kevin Plank, would also be stepping down from his role as CEO. Plank will become executive chairman and brand chief.

Donahoe has been a member of Nike’s board since 2014.

He is currently the president of ServiceNow, a cloud computing company based in Santa Clara, California, and chairman of PayPal Holdings. Before ServiceNow, he was president and CEO of eBay from 2008 to 2015 and worldwide managing director of Bain & Co. from 1999 to 2005.

“This is an exciting time for Nike where we see brand strength and momentum throughout the world and great opportunity for future growth,” Parker said. “I look forward to continuing to lead the board as executive chairman, as well as partnering closely with John and the management team to help him transition to his new role.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.