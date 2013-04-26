This Banned Nike 'Boston Massacre' T-Shirt Is Selling On eBay For $150,000

Nike pulled all its “Boston Massacre” T-shirts from outlets a few days ago — the shirts refer to the Yankees – Red Sox rivalry — but one of them is now for sale on eBay.



Current bid: $150,000.

It’s used, by the way.

The shirt features a blood-spattered logo. It doesn’t have anything to do with the Boston marathon bombings. Instead, it refers to a series of games that the Yankees won in the late 1970s.

There have been 131 bids so far. It was initially offered for sale at just 99 cents.

Why would someone want to pay so much money for a shirt they — hopefully — could never wear in public? Since Nike pulled the items from its stores and retailers, it’s certainly a rare commodity. And apparently a collectors’ item.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.