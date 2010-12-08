Nike Boss Phil Knight May (Or May Not) Get To Listen To Oregon's Playcalling During Games

In a recent interview with The Oregonian, Nike founder Phil Knight was asked about the long-standing rumour that he taps into the coaches’ headsets during Oregon football games.



His answer was a classic of non-denial denials:

Q: True or not. There’s a headset in your suite at Autzen (Stadium) so you can listen to the play calling.

A: If it was true I couldn’t say, huh?

Q: Why, is it illegal?

A: No. I just wouldn’t want to talk about it … if it was true.

Since he’s not talking about it, we can only assume that Knight’s influence over the Ducks athletic program goes exactly as deep as you think it does.

When you pick up the bill for a $41 million campus sports complex, you can listen to pretty much anything you want.

ESPN’s Mike Fish even reported back in 2006 that the previous football coach, Mike Belotti, would go to Knight’s office during the offseason so they could draw up plays together.

Knight is an alumnus of the school, who helped build the Oregon track program with his revolutionary waffle shoes back in the 1960s.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.