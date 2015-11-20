Nike is buying back $12 billion of itself

Nike is shoveling a bunch of money back to shareholders.
In an announcement on Thursday after the market close Nike announced it would repurchase $US12 billion worth of stock, raise its dividend, and execute a 2-for-1 stock split.
Following the announcement shares of the retailer were up 3% in after hours trade.
More to come …
