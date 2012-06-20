Nike Is About To Release These Wild Rainbow Sneakers To Support Gay Pride

Photo: Nike, Inc.

Nike will roll out three special-edition sneakers as part of their BE TRUE campaign to support the LGBT community this week.They designed one city-specific sneaker for New York City, San Francisco, and Portland. And each city’s sneaker will only be sold in that city.



The Lunar Flow running shoe is already for sale in Portland for $130. On Friday, NYC’s Air Royals and San Francisco’s Flytops will hit stores for $120 and $140 respectively.

Our favourites: NYC’s grey Air Royals, followed closely by the Flytops.

