Nike Releases 5-Minute World Cup Commercial Featuring Animated Ronaldo, Neymar, And Rooney

Emmett Knowlton
Youtube

With just a few days until the start of the 2014 World Cup, build-up to the tournament is crazier than ever. Last week, Beats by Dre released a wild 5-minute commercial featuring a ton of celebrities (Lebron, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne), and pro soccer players preparing for the World Cup in Beats headphones.

Today, Nike released its own 5-minute commercial, “The Last Game.” The ad features animated versions of Cristiano Ronaldo, Tim Howard, Wayne Rooney, and many other soccer stars facing off against indestructible soccer-playing clones, all of whom are donning bowl-cuts. If Beats by Dre’s commercial felt inspired by Beyoncé and Jay Z’s “Run,” Nike’s feels more like Despicable Me.

The commercial begins with a villain scientist unveiling clone versions of the best soccer players alive. The only difference is the clones — unlike their human counterparts — take no risks, supposedly making them better players.

Clones1Youtube

Because the clones are so much better, the human players quickly lose their fame and fortune.

We see Cristiano Ronaldo employed as a manikin:

CristianoYoutube

Neymar as a hairdresser:

NeymarYoutube

And Wayne Rooney as a fisherman:

RooneyYoutube

With such a high unemployment rate in Spain, Andres Iniesta can’t seem to find any work at all:

IniestaYoutube

Luckily, former Brazilian striker Ronaldo sets out on a mission to save the sport of soccer. He assembles the whole team in an underground lair/museum and prepares them for a golden goal showdown against the clones in Brazil:

Youtube

The greatest soccer players in the world take on the clones, and win, because they take risks:

Nike adYouTube

Watch the whole video below, it’s a lot of fun:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.