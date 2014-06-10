Nike Releases 5-Minute World Cup Commercial Featuring Animated Ronaldo, Neymar, And Rooney

With just a few days until the start of the 2014 World Cup, build-up to the tournament is crazier than ever. Last week, Beats by Dre released a wild 5-minute commercial featuring a ton of celebrities (Lebron, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne), and pro soccer players preparing for the World Cup in Beats headphones.

Today, Nike released its own 5-minute commercial, “The Last Game.” The ad features animated versions of Cristiano Ronaldo, Tim Howard, Wayne Rooney, and many other soccer stars facing off against indestructible soccer-playing clones, all of whom are donning bowl-cuts. If Beats by Dre’s commercial felt inspired by Beyoncé and Jay Z’s “Run,” Nike’s feels more like Despicable Me.

The commercial begins with a villain scientist unveiling clone versions of the best soccer players alive. The only difference is the clones — unlike their human counterparts — take no risks, supposedly making them better players.

Because the clones are so much better, the human players quickly lose their fame and fortune.

We see Cristiano Ronaldo employed as a manikin:

Neymar as a hairdresser:

And Wayne Rooney as a fisherman:

With such a high unemployment rate in Spain, Andres Iniesta can’t seem to find any work at all:

Luckily, former Brazilian striker Ronaldo sets out on a mission to save the sport of soccer. He assembles the whole team in an underground lair/museum and prepares them for a golden goal showdown against the clones in Brazil:

The greatest soccer players in the world take on the clones, and win, because they take risks:

Watch the whole video below, it’s a lot of fun:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.