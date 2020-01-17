Nike made sneakers that represent iconic jobs in major cities like New York and London. Here's what they look like.

Nike These New York City-themed sneakers are meant to resemble the uniforms of the city’s fire department.

Nike is releasing a collection of Air Max 90 sneakers that pays homage to professions in major cities.

The five shoes in the collection are designed to represent iconic jobs in New York City, London, Shanghai, Paris, and Tokyo.

The collection debuts on the Nike app and in each represented city on January 30.

Nike is launching a collection of shoes with a unique design twist, the company announced on its website on Wednesday.

The Air Max 90 City Pack will feature five colorways of sneakers designed to represent iconic professions in five major cities.

The cities represented in the collection include New York City, London, Shanghai, Paris, and Tokyo. Each pair has specific design elements that correspond to the chosen profession for each city. For example, the New York City sneaker pays homage to the uniform of the New York City Fire Department with a reflective side swoosh and screws on the back of the heel to represent a fireman’s hat.

The collection will be released on the Nike app and in each represented city on January 30.

Here’s a look at five designs:

LONDON: Postmen and Postwomen

Nike

This shoe is designed to represent the men and women of London’s postal service, inspired by the uniform jacket.

Nike

The shoe features an emblem resembling a stamp on the tongue, with an image of Nike’s cofounder Bill Bowerman.

Nike

NEW YORK CITY: Fire Department

Nike

A reflective swoosh on the side of the shoe is inspired by the firefighter uniform.

Nike

The heel pays homage to old firefighter hats with screws in the side.

Nike

PARIS: Bakers

Nike

The mostly white shoe represents the typical uniform of a baker. A “Baked Fresh Daily” liner in the sole further relates to the profession.

Nike

The heel of the shoe features the colours and signage of the French flag.

Nike

SHANGHAI: Delivery service workers

Nike

The shoe’s colour scheme represents the top two food delivery services in Shanghai and features five stars on the side, representing a five-star review.

Nike

The tongues of the sneakers are styled to look like receipts.

Nike

TOKYO: Construction workers

Nike

The images on the tongue represent construction street signs.

Nike

The design in the sole is an image of the Tokyo cityscape.

Nike

