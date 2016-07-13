The price of Nike Air Jordans and LeBrons through the years is fitting of their namesakes

Below is a look at the cost of Nike Air Jordans and Nike LeBrons through the years.

The rise in cost is jaw-dropping at first, when you see that Air Jordans cost just $65 when they debuted in 1985, and recent incarnations have gone for at least $200. However, once we adjust those retail prices for inflation, we see that the price of Jordans has been amazingly consistent through the years. Meanwhile, the cost of LeBrons has slowly risen through the years and now the two flagship shoes for the athletic-apparel giant are nearly identical in price.

This seems fitting for a brand that has helped make Michael Jordan a billionaire and now has LeBron James on pace to do the same thing.

