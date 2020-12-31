Nike's first self-lacing Air Jordans just went on sale for $500 — take a look

Nike Air Jordan 11 Adapt.

The self-lacing Air Jordan 11 Adapt just went on sale.

The shoes are selling for $US500.

Air Jordans have been big this year despite the pandemic, thanks in part to Michael Jordan’s ESPN docuseries.

The new self-lacing Air Jordans are finally on sale for $US500.

Nike announced the Air Jordan Adapt 11 back in November as an update to the classic shoe on the 25th anniversary of the first Jordan sketches. They’re the first in the Jordan brand to include Adapt self-lacing technology, which Nike has been testing since at least 2016, and Chief Design Officer of the Jordan Brand Martin Lotti calls “the best of Nike technology.”



The tech works using a Nike app connected to the sneakers using Bluetooth.

Nike Wearers control the shoes using the Nike Adapt app

Using the app, the wearer can control the laces and the colour of the small lights on the side.

Nike Two small buttons on the side of the sneaker can light up

The app can change both the colour and the flashing pattern of the lights. Nike says the app will have a “Jordan-flavored interface.”

With these features, Lotti calls the Jordan 11 Adapt the “most personalised Jumpman shoes to date.”

Nike is selling the sneakers for $US500, hundreds less than the brand’s first self-lacing shoes.

Nike Air Jordan 11 Adapt.

Nike’s first self-lacing pair, the HyperAdapt 1.0, debuted in 2016 for $US720. In 2019, the Nike Adapt BB was only $US350, but it wasn’t part of the popular Jordan brand.

Nike, like other sports and atheisure brands, has grown this year. Nike beat analyst expectations, reporting 9% growth for the second quarter, “driven by strong double-digit growth in NIKE Direct, as well as growth in Sportswear and the Jordan Brand.”

Air Jordans have been popular for years, but they have seen an uptick on reseller sites this year in the “year of Jordan.” ESPN’s Michael Jordan docuseries “The Last Dance” is at least partially responsible for the increased demand, which has shown to be somewhat pandemic proof, as the shoes tend to grow more valuable as they age.

For now, it remains to be seen if the new design will show up on sneakerhead reseller sites at inflated prices.

