NIKE AD: Hey Brazil, There's Life After Soccer

It’s been a few days since Brazil was knocked out of the World Cup in a humiliating 7-1 defeat against Germany. But rather than sulking about it any longer, Nike created a campaign to lift the spirits of Brazilian soccer fans everywhere.

A new ad from Nike Brazil and Weiden + Kennedy takes a positive stance on the future of Brazil’s sporting teams. Digiday reports the “Tomorrow Starts Now” campaign is all about getting people pumped up for the next big sporting event: the 2016 Summer Olympics, which are also hosted in Brazil.

Nike account director for Weiden + Kennedy Sao Paulo Ryan Fisher says the ad is meant not only to inspire the people of Brazil, but also to support all of the country’s athletes. According to Digiday, Fisher and his team “wanted to encourage Brazil to keep training, keep pushing and keep cheering.”

The ad, which was posted to YouTube on Sunday, already has nearly 900,000 views in just two days. It features some of the country’s top athletes, including basketball player Anderson Varejão and track and field star Ana Claudia Lemos.

Here’s the full ad:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.