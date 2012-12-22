Here's The Nike Ad From 3-Time Olympian (And Vegas Call Girl) Suzy favour Hamilton

Yesterday, we brought you the bizarre story of Suzy favour Hamilton, the three-time Olympian runner — and mum in her 40s — who led a double life as a high-price Las Vegas escort. You can read the full details of that story on The Smoking Gun.



favour Hamilton was the most decorated female athlete in NCAA track and field history, and as such Nike paid her as an endorser. She made this ad for the sportswear company, in which she plays a horror movie “victim” who is so fit she outruns her attacker. The ad is from the year 2000.

