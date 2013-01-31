Big Wind Gusts Surprised Tightrope Walker Balancing 200 Feet Over Highway

Nik Wallenda completed a 200-foot high tightrope walk above a highway on Tuesday. He wasn’t wearing a harness and there was no safety net below him.



The stunt took place in Wallenda’s hometown of Sarasota, Florida.

Even though the 34-year-old is a pro at this sort of thing (he’s the same guy who walked across Niagra Falls last year), he said afterward that the wind was a lot stronger than expected. He was near the water so there were no buildings to block the strong gusts.

But all went well. It took Wallenda 9 minutes to stroll 600 feet from start to end.

“Right before I step on a wire, I say a prayer with my family, give my wife and kids a hug and a kiss, and then I go to work,” he told the AP. “It’s my job, it’s my career, it’s my passion, it’s what I love to do,” he added.

Sure, just another day at the office.

Watch the death-defying stunt below, courtesy of The Telegraph.

