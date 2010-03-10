Nighttime Roundup: Here's What You Need To Know Before You Go To Bed

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org
Before turning in for the night, here are some stories worth paying attention to:
- New York prepares its austerity budget (NYT)
- The EU is getting really serious about this derivatives crackdown (WSJ)
- Sarkozy and Bruni both mired in allegations of affairs (Telegraph)
- Obama hopes to hoover up undecided votes on healthcare by targeting healthcare fraud (POLITICO)
- US regulators tell banks to hold onto their cash (FT)
- Joe Biden slams Israel over latest housing settlements (BBC)
- Japanes beer shipments fall to multi-year low (Nikkei)
- Japanese machinery orders slip (Ibid)
- Dollar bond sales surge in Asia (Bloomberg)
As for early market movements, we’re looking at:
- Nikkei: -0.08%
- Shanghai +0.24%
