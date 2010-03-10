Nighttime Roundup: Here's What You Need To Know Before You Go To Bed

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Before turning in for the night, here are some stories worth paying attention to:

New York prepares its austerity budget (NYT)

The EU is getting really serious about this derivatives crackdown (WSJ)

Sarkozy and Bruni both mired in allegations of affairs (Telegraph)

Obama hopes to hoover up undecided votes on healthcare by targeting healthcare fraud (POLITICO)

US regulators tell banks to hold onto their cash (FT)

Joe Biden slams Israel over latest housing settlements (BBC)

Japanes beer shipments fall to multi-year low (Nikkei)

Japanese machinery orders slip (Ibid)

Dollar bond sales surge in Asia (Bloomberg)

As for early market movements, we’re looking at:



Nikkei: -0.08%

Shanghai +0.24%

