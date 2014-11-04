These Nighttime Photos Of The International Space Station Look Like Something Out Of A Horror Movie

ESA The International Space Station

While his five colleagues were sleeping, astronaut Alexander Gerst photographed the International Space Station (ISS) at nighttime — and ended up with this enchanting series of images.

Gerst, a European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut from Germany, is coming to the end of the six-month long Blue Dot Mission — and will return to Earth on 10 November.

Gerst has been shooting his surroundings while working at ISS and these pictures are a spooky insight into the research centre after hours; capturing the silent, floating world of living in space.

In October, the ESA reported Gerst left the relative safety of the station to venture into open space with NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman.

