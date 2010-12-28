NIGHTMARE TRAIN: Subway Has Been Stranded For 6 Hours By Snow

Photo: ap

Subway trains have been stalled for hours in Queens near LaGuardia Airport because of the snow, according to NYC Transit.One of the trains has been stranded since 1 AM, since when passengers have been without food, water, heat or access to bathrooms. The Manhattan-bound A-train broke down when power went out on the third rail, according to Daily New’s Erin Durkin who is on the train.



A rescue train has been dispatched to at least one train.

