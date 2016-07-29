Thousands of people crammed into one pool to escape a heatwave in China

Sophie-Claire Hoeller

Looks like a lot of people had the same idea when trying to escape the sweltering summer heat in China.

Thousands of Chongqing locals decided to create a chlorinated version of hell by storming a public pool after the government issued an orange alert  —  the second-highest level on the country’s heat scale as temperatures hit 104F.

Packed to the gills, the pool was filled with swimmers and their inflatable toys. Despite being described on social media — where the pics have gone viral — as looking like “dumplings in boiling water,” people seem to be enjoying themselves.

We’re sure it’s a lovely way to cool off, if you don’t mind swimming in more pee than water.

 

