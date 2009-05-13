Nightline The Latest Hoping For A Tweet Sensation

OK, everyone’s on the Twitter bandwagon but ABC news show Nightline seems relatively serious about its new effort and it already has a million followers to boot.

According to THR’s Live Feed blog:

ABC News’ Nightline is developing NightTline, a new half-hour online program hosted by the show’s anchors that provides “a forum for viewers to simultaneously discuss and debate the news of the day through the prism of Twitter.”

It’s not a half bad idea, especially with the franchise about to be caught up in the late night show wars, for Nightline to extend its reach a bit online.



