'Nightline' Pulls Away From Strike-Hobbled Leno/Letterman

For the second consecutive week, ABC’s “Nightline” beat both “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and “Late Night with David Letterman,” the first time it’s done that since 1995. Both Leno and Letterman, not to mention NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” have been in repeats since the Hollywood writer’s strike began nearly six weeks ago. Late night programming is (or was) a favourite among advertisers, and as GE CEO Jeffrey Immelt admitted earlier this week, the strike is hitting the networks where it hurts.

The numbers from last week, according to Nielsen:

ABC “Nightline” 3,910,000

CBS “Late Show” 3,100,000

NBC “Tonight” 3,410,000

