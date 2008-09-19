Nightclub Owner Furious About McDonald's In Posh Condo Building

The McDonald’s on the ground floor of Philippe Stark’s new residential building, Gramercy Starck, has already gotten some press for its incongruous location. Apparently, nightclub owner JE Englebert, who lives in the building, does not appreciate the irony. He’s so furious about the low-class tenant occupying the ground floor of the high-end building that he’s planning to sue.



New York Post: Nightclub boss JE Englebert is having a big Mac attack over his new neighbour. The owner of Chelsea clubs Suzie Wong and Prime said he and other residents in the new Gramercy Starck building on East 23rd Street had no idea that the tenant in its retail space would be the newest home of the golden arches.

“McDonald’s does not belong at Gramercy Starck, a five-star building,” Englebert tells us. “I’ve often come home and have found riffraff hanging outside. The sidewalk is littered with McDonald’s wrappers. Plus the space reeks -you can smell burger grease.”

He does concede that the smell of those angus burgers aren’t quite wafting up to his high-floor digs.

Englebert points out that he previously lived in the Starck building at 15 Broad St., where an Hermes boutique was the retail tenant.

He’s now hired a lawyer and planning to sue the building’s developers and reps for keeping the news about Ronald and his hamburglars mum.

“It was a shady move,” he said. “If I knew about McDonald’s before I closed on the unit, I would have never bought there. All my neighbours are upset.”

Photo from curbed.com

