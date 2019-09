28-year-old photographer Nick Risinger quit his day job and spent months lugging six cameras over 60,000 miles to create this gorgeous panorama of the night sky.



The resulting 5,000 megapixel photograph of the entire galaxy is stitched together from 37,440 exposures.

Photo: Nick Risinger, skysurvey.org.

