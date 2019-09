What Being A Night Owl Or A Morning Person Says About Your Personality

Photo: Flickr/orphanjones

There are a lot of differences in the personalities of people who like to stay up and people who like to wake up early:…morning types are attracted to concrete information rather than abstract thinking and like to rely on logic rather than intuition. They tend to be introverted, self-controlled, and eager to make a good impression on others. In contrast, evening types have a far more creative outlook on life, are more prepared to take risks, are more independent and nonconforming, and are a little impulsive.



Night owls are smarter. And male night owls do better with the ladies.

But morning people are more proactive and happier.

