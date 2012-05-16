The Real Difference Between Night Owls And Morning People

Their personalities are definitely different:
…morning types are attracted to concrete information rather than abstract thinking and like to rely on logic rather than intuition.
They tend to be introverted, self-controlled, and eager to make a good impression on others.
In contrast, evening types have a far more creative outlook on life, are more prepared to take risks, are more independent and nonconforming, and are a little impulsive.
But morning people are more proactive and happier.
