Here's what the holiest place in Islam looks like on holiest night of the year for Muslims

The aerial view photos below, taken by Ali Al Qarni of Reuters, show “Muslim worshippers praying at the Grand mosque, the holiest place in Islam, in the holy city of Mecca during Ramadan July 14, 2015, on Lailat al-Qadr, or Night of Power, on which the Koran was revealed to Prophet Mohammad by Allah.”
