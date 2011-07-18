The Week Begins, And Things Are Going Lower

Growth scares, debt ceiling disaster scenarios, and the breakup of the eurozone are all problems that didn’t get resolve this weekend.



So we begin the week with more selling.

Japan is closed, but US futures are clearly headed lower.

As this chart of S&P futures shows, we’ve moved notably below Friday’s level.

Aussie stocks are off just under 0.5%.

