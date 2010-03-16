Night Links: What You Need To Know Right This Second

Joe Weisenthal
Before you turn it in, here’s a smattering of what you should be paying attention to right now:

  • Elizabeth Warren gives “tepid” endorsement to Chris Dodd’s new financial reform bill (Mother Jones)
  • Congressmen send letter demand action on Chinese currency (FT)
  • Latest healthcare whip count says Democrats still come up short (FDL)
  • Sony makes big bet on unreleased Michael Jackson archives (WSJ)
  • A major recession is coming to earthquake-battered Chile (NYT)
  • The UK has its own Lehman probe (WSJ)
  • Leaked report reveals European fears over British deficit (Guardian)
  • US-Israeli relationship in tatters (Telegraph)

Now as for markets, they’re very quiet:

  • Shanghai down modestly.
  • Nikkei up modestly.
  • Korea is up just a hair.
  • The euro remains basically flat.

