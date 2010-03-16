Night Links: What You Need To Know Right This Second

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org
Before you turn it in, here’s a smattering of what you should be paying attention to right now:
- Elizabeth Warren gives “tepid” endorsement to Chris Dodd’s new financial reform bill (Mother Jones)
- Congressmen send letter demand action on Chinese currency (FT)
- Latest healthcare whip count says Democrats still come up short (FDL)
- Sony makes big bet on unreleased Michael Jackson archives (WSJ)
- A major recession is coming to earthquake-battered Chile (NYT)
- The UK has its own Lehman probe (WSJ)
- Leaked report reveals European fears over British deficit (Guardian)
- US-Israeli relationship in tatters (Telegraph)
Now as for markets, they’re very quiet:
- Shanghai down modestly.
- Nikkei up modestly.
- Korea is up just a hair.
- The euro remains basically flat.
