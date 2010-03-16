Night Links: What You Need To Know Right This Second

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Before you turn it in, here’s a smattering of what you should be paying attention to right now:

Elizabeth Warren gives “tepid” endorsement to Chris Dodd’s new financial reform bill (Mother Jones)

Congressmen send letter demand action on Chinese currency (FT)

Latest healthcare whip count says Democrats still come up short (FDL)

Sony makes big bet on unreleased Michael Jackson archives (WSJ)

A major recession is coming to earthquake-battered Chile (NYT)

The UK has its own Lehman probe (WSJ)

Leaked report reveals European fears over British deficit (Guardian)

US-Israeli relationship in tatters (Telegraph)

Now as for markets, they’re very quiet:



Shanghai down modestly.

Nikkei up modestly.

Korea is up just a hair.

The euro remains basically flat.

