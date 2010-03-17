Night Links: Around The World In 80 Seconds

Let’s take a quick tour around the globe and catch up on what’s happening, shall we?



Healthcare reform foes just 11 votes shy of killing the bill (CNN)

Huge spending cuts coming to the Garden State (NYT)

Japan: More money printing to tackle deflation (Bloomberg)

Australia facing a housing “time bomb” (Sydney Morning Herald)

Major power supply issues in South Africa (Mail & Guardian)

Dmitry Medveded growing into his role as a Russian strongman (Moscow Times)

China tells the US to buzz off on currency pressure (Shanghai Daily)

Hackers hit Chinese defence websites, too (Shanghai Daily)

Hillary to Israel: No, really, we’re still friends (BBC)

LA mayor in DC looking for a handout (LA Times)

New poll out shows violent divisions on healthcare (WSJ)

