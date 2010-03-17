Night Links: Around The World In 80 Seconds

Let’s take a quick tour around the globe and catch up on what’s happening, shall we?
- Healthcare reform foes just 11 votes shy of killing the bill (CNN)
- Huge spending cuts coming to the Garden State (NYT)
- Japan: More money printing to tackle deflation (Bloomberg)
- Australia facing a housing “time bomb” (Sydney Morning Herald)
- Major power supply issues in South Africa (Mail & Guardian)
- Dmitry Medveded growing into his role as a Russian strongman (Moscow Times)
- China tells the US to buzz off on currency pressure (Shanghai Daily)
- Hackers hit Chinese defence websites, too (Shanghai Daily)
- Hillary to Israel: No, really, we’re still friends (BBC)
- LA mayor in DC looking for a handout (LA Times)
- New poll out shows violent divisions on healthcare (WSJ)
