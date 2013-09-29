Islamist Militants Gunned Down Students As They Slept, Killed As Many As 50 In Nigeria

en.wikipedia.org Motorcycles are a trademark mode of transport for Boko Haram.

Gunmen from Islamist group Boko Haram killed as many as 50 students in their sleep at College of Agriculture in northeast Nigeria, provost Molima Idi Mato told the AP. Some 1,000 students fled.

The attack has been confirmed by the Nigerian military and hospital witnesses.

The attack follows a series of attacks by Boko Haram in the face of the army’s attempted crackdown on the militants.

Yesterday, Boko Haram killed 27 villagers in northeast Nigeria. Earlier this month, a massive shootout left 150 militants dead, according to the army, along with as many as 100 soldiers, according to local media reports.

The militants have previously attacked schools, which are seen as centres of the Western culture they despise, according to Reuters.

Nigeria is Africa’s second largest economy and top oil exporter.

Located in West Africa, it is on the other side of the continent from Kenya, in East Africa, where Islamist terrorists killed at least 72 in an attack on a shopping mall last week.

Clearly, though, the countries are facing similar threats, with Islamist militant terrorism on the rise in many part of Africa.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.