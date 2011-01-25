Want To Stop Nigerian Email Scams? Help Build A Real Nigerian Tech Ecosystem

Photo: Photo by Flickr user Wowe101

We love this idea. In a great post, Nigerian internet entrepreneur Oo Nwoye makes the point that the reason so many Nigerians turn to email scams is simply because there are few other ways for them to make money online.(These scams are the emails you sometimes get from an African prince promising he will send you millions of dollars if you would just give him your bank details. Most of those scams come from Nigeria.)



These guys aren’t irredeemably dishonest, Nwoye argues — and they’re good at the internet. So the best way to get rid of Nigerian email scams is to foster an ecosystem where they can make use of their skills and make money in legitimate ways.

Nwoye uses the post to announce the creation of an organisation called Nigerian Internet Entrepreneurs, which wants to provide education and mentorship to Nigerians in Nigeria from Nigerian entrepreneurs and tech people abroad. The obvious model is The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), a hugely successful networking group of Indian techies in Silicon Valley.

Nwoye has a form on his post so people who want to help can get in touch — if that’s you, we encourage you to do it. This sounds like a great initiative.

