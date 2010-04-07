Corporate Coup: Shell And Goldman Sachs Execs Become Ministers In Nigeria's New Cabinet

Nigeria’s acting President Goodluck Jonathan has appointed a Shell employee and an ex-Goldman Sachs executive as cabinet members in an apparent “corporate coup” of the country.



Diezani Allison-Madueke, who previously worked for Shell in Nigeria, has been made Petroleum Minister and charged with shepherding the country’s burgeoning oil industry, which is the number 3 supplier of oil to the U.S., according to the AP.

Former Goldman Sachs executive Olusegun Olutoyin Aganga has also been appointed as the country’s Finance Minister.

The country has recently been taken under control by Acting President Goodluck Jonathan, who has refused to yield power back to sick President Umaru Yar’Adua, even though he has come back to Nigeria.

Now check out the 15 countries that are getting buried in this oil spike >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.