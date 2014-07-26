An Alarming Geopolitical Hotspot Is Emerging In Africa

Nigeria could be the next geopolitical hotspot.

So says Emad Mostaque, a strategist who contributed to the most recent iteration of Business Insider’s Most Important Charts In The World.

Mostaque notes that while Boko Haram, which has made international headlines this year for wrecking havoc in Nigeria, has focused its attention in the northern part of the country, which is Africa’s most populous.

Ahead of next February’s elections, however, Mostaque believes it is possible for Boko Haram to spread its attacks to the southern part of the country, potentially disrupting 2 million barrels of oil per day currently expected by the market.

