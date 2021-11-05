Owner of luxury of 21-story apartment building that collapsed in Nigeria found dead in rubble

Hopes fade of finding survivors of Nigeria high-rise collapse as toll rises Reuters

The owner of a Nigerian high-rise that collapsed Monday was found dead in the rubble.

Rescue crews pulled nine survivors out of the wreckage as of Tuesday, but the collapse has killed dozens.

The building in Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, had been under construction for three years.

The owner of a Nigerian luxury apartment building that collapsed earlier this week was found dead in the rubble Thursday, local authorities told the Washington Post.

The tower collapsed Monday, and rescue crews pulled nine survivors out of the wreckage by Tuesday and have found at least 43 bodies, the National Emergency Management Agency of Nigeria told The Post.

Olufemi Osibona, the managing director of the Nigerian development firm Fourscore Homes, was inside the building at the time of the collapse, and local authorities found his body on Thursday.

The collapse took place in Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city.

The building had been under construction for almost three years before its collapse, and it had temporarily stopped construction from July to November of this year, according to local media.

“Our agency came in to do a structural test and saw some anomalies and shut it down and said those things should be corrected,” Obafemi Hamzat, Lagos State’s deputy governor, said. He did not say why construction had resumed.

Investigations into the collapse to determine the cause are underway.