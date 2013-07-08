Nigella Lawson's Husband Wants A Divorce After Choking The Celebrity Chef

British chef and food writer Nigella Lawson

Nigella Lawson’s husband, former British ad executive Charles Saatchi, announced he’s divorcing the celebrity chef approximately one month after pictures showed him choking her outside a London restaurant, the Daily Mail reports.



Saatchi, 70, decided to leave Lawson, 53, because she “refused to defend his reputation after he was pictured with his hand around her neck at their table,” The Mail writes.

“I feel that I have clearly been a disappointment to Nigella during the last year or so, and I am disappointed that she was advised to make no public comment to explain that I abhor violence of any kind against women, and have never abused her physically in any way,” Saatchi said in a statement to the Mail.

The couple have been married for 10 years.

