Nigella Lawson Is Boycotting Vanity Fair Over Exposé On Her Divorce From Multi-Millionaire Charles Saatchi

REUTERS/Toby Melville TV chef Nigella Lawson will not cooperate with a Vanity Fair profile about her quickie divorce from multi-millionaire art collector ex-husband, Charles Saatchi.

First Gwyneth Paltrow

emailed her celebrity friendsurging them not to participate in an unauthorised profile of the actress in an upcoming Vanity Fair issue, which will reportedly

claim she had an affairwith Miami billionaire, Jeffrey Soffer.

The magazine also recently blasted Brad Pitt‘s “World War Z” film and Tom Cruise’s involvement with Scientology.

Editor-in-Chief Graydon Carter’s latest victim is English TV chef Nigella Lawson, who was just granted a quickie divorce from her multi-millionaire art collector husband of 10 years, Charles Saatchi, after he choked her in public earlier this year.

MailOnline is reporting that Vanity Fair writer Kevin Goldman has been flown to London to interview associates and friends of both Nigella, 53, and her ex-husband Saatchi, 70.

Cindy Ord/Getty Graydon Carter isn’t making friends in Hollywood these days after publishing negative pieces on celebrities in his Vanity Fair magazine.

“No stone has been unturned, Vanity Fair wanted to get to the bottom of such an abrupt breakup and why the end of the marriage was agreed so quickly,” reports MailOnline. “Kevin has spoken to a lot of associates of both Nigella and Charles.”

Taking a page out of Paltrow’s book, Lawson is reportedly refusing to participate in the article and is requesting her inner circle do the same.

But we all know that Graydon Carter doesn’t respond well to being iced out, as the magazine’s EIC said that Paltrow’s public refusal “sort of forced my hand” and thus, he told the London Times, “it’ll run.”

“The report will be published as it has been revealed noted art dealer Saatchi is threatening to sue his ex-wife for $US800,000 in an explosive court case where he wants to reveal ‘the truth’ about their break-up,” explains MailOnline.

If Carter has his way, “the truth” will be revealed in his magazine.

