Nigel Farage withdraws his resignation as UKIP leader after party votes against it

Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images Ukip leader Nigel Farage leaves after casting his vote for the South Thanet constituency on May 7, 2015 in Ramsgate, England.

UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage has withdrawn his offer of resignation after the party voted “unanimously” to reject it.

Farage tendered his resignation following his defeat in South Thanet to the Conservative candidate. He had previously said that the loss would mean “curtains” for him as leader.

However, it appears his party is not ready to see him go. Members of Ukip’s National Executive Committee “unanimously rejected” the offer stating that the party’s “general election campaign had been a great success”.

Here’s the full statement:

Farage to stay as leader after Ukip NEC “unanimously rejects” his resignation…. Statement attached. pic.twitter.com/RkpE9kQw43

— Lucy Fisher (@LOS_Fisher) May 11, 2015

In response Farage has withdrawn his resignation and remains leader of UKIP.

