Nigel Farage says he will leave Britain if Brexit is a disaster

LONDON — Nigel Farage will abandon the UK if Brexit is a disaster, the former UKIP leader said on Monday night.

Farage, who has spent his political life campaigning for Britain to leave the EU, was asked whether he would apologise if Brexit led to huge job losses and economic ruin.

Farage refused to do so, saying that there wasn’t a “tradition” of politicians apologising in the UK.

“I see hardly anyone resigning. I see hardly anyone apologising,” he told a caller to his LBC show.

He then added: “If Brexit is a disaster I will go and live abroad. I will go and live somewhere else.”

Farage has previously admitted considering plans to move to the US.

“There is a huge temptation to up sticks and move to America…” he told the Telegraph following Donald Trump’s election.

However, he insisted on Monday that he wouldn’t need to leave the UK.

“[Brexit] isn’t going to be a disaster,” he said. “We’ve just managed to get ourselves on a lifeboat off the Titanic.”

