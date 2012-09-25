Nigel Farage: The Euro Crisis Is Entering The End Game

Europe’s debt crisis is still grinding on but UK Independence Party leader (UKIP) Nigel Farage told King World News that the end is near.



Farage said policymakers are rushing to create a European class:

What is really happening here is the eurozone crisis is so serious, and so dire, public opinion across Europe is turning so quickly in every country against the project, that what they are trying to do is seal and complete the project before everybody really wakes up to what’s being done in their name.

…

That’s what they are about. We are now entering the end game in what has been a 50 year political project. This is all going to come to a very dramatic head over the course of the next two years….

The end game for them is to effectively abolish the nation states of Europe, to completely abolish any concept of national democracy, and to vest all power, all the attributes we associate with normal countries, that is all to be vested in this new European political class.

That imperial ambition has been there from the start, but up until now it has been hidden. I have to say that as far as most of Europe is concerned, I am quite pessimistic. Despite the fact that we have these democratic rebellions taking place in the North, in so much of Europe the current status quo has the whip hand and is in control. For most of Europe they will continue with this insane project, but there are countries that will free themselves from it.”

Farage thinks some countries, including the UK, can get out before it gets ugly.

Read the entire interview at King World News >

Don’t Miss: ECB Member Gives A Brilliant Explanation Of The Euro Crisis And What Is Being Done About It >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.